Yakima County sheriff's deputies say they have located the pickup truck they said hit and killed a retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Sunday.
Following up on numerous tips called in to the sheriff's office and Yakima County Crime Stoppers, deputies found the truck at a construction site in the East Valley area Friday, sheriff's public information officer Casey Schilperoort said.
The truck has since been taken to the sheriff's evidence facility, Schilperoort said.
Authorities are continuing to look for the GMC Denali's driver, who is accused of hitting 66-year-old Wendy Baker as she was riding her bicycle in the 11000 block of Summitview Road.
Baker was riding on west around 10:30 a.m. off the road near the fog line when the Denali, which was also heading west, crossed the line and struck her, deputies said.
A witness saw the crash and tried to follow the pickup, but lost sight of it in the 13000 block of Summitview Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Baker died from blunt-force trauma to her head and body, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Baker retired from Yakima Valley College in 2021, where she taught nursing and was interim nursing director at the college since 2019.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
