Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s murderer insisted that he was a victim of a repressive “Jim Crow” system as he was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison.
Joshua James Glazier, 29, invoked the late rapper Tupac Shakur, the “Bloody Sunday” attack on civil rights marchers in Selma, Ala., and police brutality victims George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in his statement in Yakima County Superior Court.
“As an inhabitant of this country, I do not have to become whitewashed, assimilated or a conformist,” Glazier said as he read from a multiple-page statement. “This is a free country, and I cannot have any of those things in order not to be stereotyped, profiled or targeted by imperialistic cultural ideologies or systemic cultural racism. This court is pursing me to leave me in a sea of despair.”
A jury found Glazier guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Plumlee, 43, at the Yakima Inn on Dec. 17, 2019.
Plumlee’s family, who also spoke at the hearing in the Yakima County jail, called for Judge Jeffery Swan to impose the harshest sentence possible, arguing that their family had suffered a permanent loss because of Glazier’s actions.
“After three years, my boy’s in that grave, rotting in the ground, while that man’s standing and walking,” said Richard Plumlee Jr., Plumlee’s father, his voice raising at times. He said the only true justice would come from God.
Plumlee, a farrier from Roy, Pierce County, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Yakima Inn that night. Plumlee, according to a witness, had asked Glazier to pay him back the $10 he owed, and shortly after that Glazier was seen raising his arm just as Plumlee, who was standing outside the room, was shot.
“Mr. Glazier owned Mr. Plumlee $10, and he asked him to pay that debt,” Chief Criminal Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron said at Friday’s hearing. “He paid him with a .380 bullet.
“It was a death over $10. It was senseless.”
Aaron said Glazier was accused of stealing a $1,200 phone from Walmart and shoes from Foot Locker the next month and threatened to shoot a convenience store clerk in April 2020 when he stole beer. Glazier’s robbery charge was dropped, Aaron said, because he would be getting a more significant sentence for Plumlee’s killing, but he said the court needed to be aware of Glazier’s conduct.
Aaron asked Swan to impose a base sentence of 220 months, which was slightly below the 244-month maximum on the sentencing range. Combined with a five-year firearm enhancement, Aaron sought a total sentence of 23 years, four months -- two years less than the maximum he could have asked for.
Jamie Plumlee, Plumlee’s son, said Glazier deserved the maximum sentence because Plumlee will not be around to celebrate milestones in the family such as his pending graduation from college or his younger brother graduating high school.
“He’ll never see his grandchildren be born. He’ll never see me get married,” Jamie Plumlee said.
Leah Plumlee, Plumlee’s sister, told Swan that she got a call at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019, to tell her that her brother had been shot to death, and she then had to relay that news to their mother.
The crime, she said, “takes my life over and over. I think (Glazier) deserves everything he gets.”
But Christopher Swaby, Glazier’s attorney, argued for leniency, asserting both that Glazier was not the shooter and that Glazier deserved to be shown mercy and have his humanity recognized despite any flaws.
“I hope that if something were to happen to one of my children, I would hope somebody was standing next to that defendant and ensuring that he was seen as a human being and not lose his humanity because of what he has done,” Swaby said.
He recommended the lowest-possible sentence — 12 years for the murder plus five years for the firearms enhancement.
Swaby also objected to Aaron asking the court to consider crimes for which Glazier was either not charged or had charges dropped in its sentencing deliberation.
Lianna Glazier, his mother, said Glazier had a rough childhood — his father died when he was 10, his grandfather had a fatal heart attack in front of him when he was 12 and he became a crime victim himself at age 18.
Swan told Glazier that he was not “pursuing him,” but that he treated him with dignity and respect throughout the proceedings, even if Glazier did not reciprocate the respect. However, he said Glazier’s statement was lacking something.
“You never said how the sentence would impact your family,” Swan said. “I was hoping to hear about that, but we’re not.”
Swan rejected Swaby’s suggestion for a low-end sentence, noting the senselessness of the crime. He said the 23.3-year sentence is the one he would have followed, even if the state recommended the maximum of 25.3 years.
“It seemed correct, based on the facts,” Swan said.
He urged Glazier’s family to ensure his young son, who has only seen his father in person during the trial, get to know his father and his good parts, while he also told Plumlee’s son to follow in the “good and kind” parts of his father’s footsteps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.