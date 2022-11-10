Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice.
Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial.
The dismissal without prejudice gives prosecutors the option to refile the cases.
Incident at hospital
In Lennartz’s case, defense attorney Jeffrey West argued that the charges had to be dismissed because the wait time for competency restoration at Eastern State Hospital exceeded the statutory limits and there was no good cause to waive the deadline.
In his order, Judge Richard Bartheld found that Lennartz was incompetent to stand trial, would not have his competency restored in reasonable time and that he was ineligible for further competency restoration treatment.
Lennartz, a 37-year-old transient, had been charged with second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault stemming from a May 9 incident in the parking lot at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
A woman told police she was sitting in her sport utility vehicle when a man, later identified as Lennartz, came up and started choking her through the open driver’s side window, according to court documents.
The woman said she did not know Lennartz, court documents said.
A man heard the woman screaming for help and came to her aid, and Lennartz started swinging a softball-sized rock at him, court documents said. The man was able to dodge the blows, the documents said.
Another woman came over and tried to break up the fight, but Lennartz tried to punch her twice. Lennartz started to walk away when hospital security arrived, but he was stopped by police, the affidavit said.
Lennartz has prior convictions for fourth-degree assault, felony harassment, custodial assault, third-degree assault, felony no-contact order violation, second-degree theft and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
An initial evaluation found he had schizophrenia, antisocial personality disorder, and addictions to methamphetamine and opioids, according to court documents. While competency restoration was recommended, the hospital did not anticipate having any available beds for that service until Nov. 24, which was beyond the three weeks required by law to have someone placed in the hospital.
Lennartz is currently at Eastern State Hospital.
Attack on corrections officer
In Anguiano-Herrera’s case, the 25-year-old transient was at the Yakima County iail awaiting transfer to the Medical Lake hospital after he was found incompetent to stand trial on malicious mischief and criminal trespass charges when authorities say he attacked a corrections officer Sept. 30.
The officer was doing a walk-through of the housing unit where Anguiano-Herrera was housed when he asked about using a phone, according to court documents. When the officer told him to talk to his sergeant, Anguiano-Herrera stabbed him in the right side of his neck with a pencil, court documents said.
The officer had a pea-size wound and has since returned to duty.
The earlier evaluation found that Anguiano-Herrera had schizophrenia and drug abuse and was not competent to stand trial.
In Anguiano-Herrera’s case, attorneys agreed with the finding that he was incompetent, and Bartheld also ordered him transferred to Eastern State for a civil commitment review. He is currently at the Yakima County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.