A Yakima man charged with killing another man in a drunken driving crash will not be prosecuted at this time.
Prosecutors dismissed without prejudice vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges against Geronimo Perez III Friday in Yakima County Superior Court. By dismissing without prejudice, prosecutors retain the option of refiling the charges again.
The decision followed a finding from staff at Eastern State Hospital that Perez, 52, was legally incompetent to stand trial.
Instead, Judge Richard Bartheld directed that Perez be evaluated for a civil commitment.
Perez was undergoing attempts to restore his mental competency since March, according to court documents, but found that he lacked the capacity to understand the court proceedings or assist his attorney in defending him.
Among the issues cited were a “disorganized/delusional thought process,” auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum disorder and alcoholism.
Perez was charged in the death of Francisco Banda-Caso near Grandview Nov. 7, 2021.
Perez, according to court documents, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee west on the Yakima Valley Highway near Tear Road around 4:40 p.m. and struck another vehicle on the right side as he passed on the shoulder.
His Grand Cherokee then crossed the road and hit Banda-Caso’s Chevrolet Cruze on the driver’s side. Banda-Caso, a 28-year-old Sunnyside man, was pronounced dead at the scene, court documents said.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said Perez appeared to have driven faster than the posted 55 mph speed limit, while a Washington State Patrol drug recognition expert reported that Perez failed field sobriety tests and appeared to be on drugs.
Perez has two prior DUI and drug convictions, according to court documents.
