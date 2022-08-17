José Rosario Arellano was apparently killed for his role in a love triangle involving his accused killer's wife, according to court documents.
In probable cause affidavits included with warrants for their arrest, police said José Manuel Magana and Trinidad Magana-Chavez broke into the woman’s apartment and attacked her and Arellano.
Magana, 35, and Magana-Chavez, 32, are both charged with first-degree murder in what police described as a “targeted” killing.
Police were called to the apartment in the 8500 block of Beauchene Road around 7:40 a.m. and found Arellano, a 36-year-old Tri-Cities man who grew up in Yakima, dead in the apartment, according to court documents.
An autopsy found that Arellano died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
The woman told police that she and Arellano were sleeping in the master bedroom when Magana-Chavez, her estranged husband, and Magana, his brother, came into the room and started hitting and kicking them, the affidavits said.
She said Magana was armed with a military-style assault rifle, according to the affidavits. Her husband pulled her out of the room and continued to kick and hit her, the affidavits said.
She said that Magana shot Arellano and told his brother, “If you don’t want to go to jail, we have to go,” before leaving, according to the court documents.
Arellano’s girlfriend called 911 and was doing CPR on him when police arrived, the affidavits said.
Police found .223-caliber shell casings on the floor, the affidavits said, and Magana-Chavez’s car was parked out front, suggesting that they left on foot.
Investigators also discovered a sliding glass door shattered by a towing hitch lying inside, the affidavits said.
Arellano’s death was the first homicide in Moxee this year and is among 22 in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Moxee police at 509-575-8580. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
