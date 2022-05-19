A Union Gap man accused of running over a woman near the Valley Mall is expected make his first appearance in court Friday.
The 37-year-old man was to have appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, but was unable to come due to illness, according to court staff.
Union Gap police arrested the man Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic-violence hit-and-run death, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault in connection with the death of Nicole M. Haggerty Tuesday.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Rainier Place at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday for what was initially believed to be a pedestrian-vehicle crash, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers found Haggerty, 40, lying in the road bleeding from the head, the affidavit said.
She later died at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and an autopsy was being performed on her Thursday.
Security video footage obtained by police showed a Chrysler Sebring heading north through the parking lot between Sears and the At Home store at the mall, the affidavit said. The front passenger door opened and Haggerty’s feet were seen hanging out as she appeared to be dragged, the affidavit said.
The car continued to Rainer Place, where it turned south, and video showed Haggerty struggling with the driver before she was ejected from the vehicle, the affidavit said, and one of the rear tires ran over her head.
A witness told police he heard screaming coming from the car and saw a man choking and hitting a woman, whom he saw fall out of the car, the affidavit said.
Police identified the suspect through records tying him to Haggerty and the car, the affidavit said.
Other witnesses told police that Haggerty and the suspect were engaged, the affidavit said, and that on Tuesday they were arguing about the suspect leaving Haggerty’s dog in the car with the windows rolled up.
Police arrested the suspect at a Leisure Hill Drive home after receiving a tip, and his car was found abandoned in an orchard near 4900 Konnowac Pass Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.