A 39-year-old Toppenish man killed himself at the Yakama Nation jail earlier this month.
John Bill was found unresponsive in a cell and was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to revive him failed, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
An autopsy deemed Bills’ death a suicide by hanging.
Curtice and the FBI, which investigates major crimes on the Yakama Nation reservation, referred further questions to tribal authorities, who did not return messages by press time.
If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts or an emotional crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.
