The attorney for a Yakima man charged with threatening to kill his coworker and biting a police dog wants him to get a psychological evaluation in two weeks.
And if that doesn’t happen, she wants prosecutors to drop their charges against him.
Diane Hehir, who represents Charles Edward Hoffert, said she will file a motion to dismiss the charges if Hoffert does not get an evaluation within the required 14 days by staff at Eastern State Hospital. She said there has been frustration over delays in competency evaluations.
Hoffert, 62, was in court for arraignment on charges of felony harassment and harming a police dog stemming from the June 16 standoff outside his Summitview Avenue home.
The competency evaluation also will cover Hoffert’s 2020 charges of reckless endangerment and second-degree malicious mischief, Hehir said, noting that Hoffert’s attorney in that case has also asked for an examination.
In that case, Hoffert was accused of shooting a power transformer and a neighbor’s house, triggering a police standoff. Hoffert was out on $100 bail on those charges at the time of the June 16 incident.
An employee at Hoffert’s former employer, Don Jordan Energy, said Hoffert called at 7:40 a.m. that morning, asking for several people and said he would come down and kill employees, according to court documents.
Another employee tried to talk to Hoffert, but Hoffert repeatedly told him he was going to kill him and everyone at the company’s job site, court documents said. Hoffert also sent the employee 50 text messages, some of which contained death threats.
When police went to arrest Hoffert at his home, he told police by phone that they had no authority to be on his property and hung up on them, the affidavit said. He told a police designated crisis responder that the police had to get off his property, and that they would have to kill him if they wanted to arrest him, according to court documents.
Yakima SWAT cordoned off a six-block stretch of Summitview Avenue, with armored vehicles positioned in front and behind Hoffert’s house, as negotiators repeatedly called for Hoffert to come out. Officers warned Hoffert that if he refused, police would use force to arrest him.
Police went into the house 6 1/2-hours later, after first putting pepper spray and tear gas inside, and found Hoffert holed up in a bathroom, the affidavit said. Hoffert attacked officers and a patrol dog with a metal bar and bit the dog after the dog had bit his right hand, the affidavit said.
