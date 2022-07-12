Every day in Yakima County Superior Court, a judge tells defendants they need to go to Jennifer Wilcox’s office in the basement of the county courthouse.
Wilcox is the administrative supervisor for Yakima County Pretrial Services. Since February 2016, Wilcox and her staff of two pretrial officers have been providing supervision for people charged in court who have been released on their own recognizance and, more recently, those who have posted bail.
Her staff’s work actually starts when someone is arrested, and they make a recommendation as to whether the person should be released with supervision or held on bail. Those who are released then have to check in with her or another person on her staff throughout the course of their trial.
In addition to reminding people of court dates and making sure they have not gotten into trouble with the law while awaiting trial, Wilcox said she and her staff also encourage their clients to make changes in their lives, such as through counseling or substance abuse treatment, and also provide clothing and other assistance to ensure they stay on track with the court system.
Here’s a Q&A with Wilcox:
How did you come to work in pretrial services?
I worked in an earlier version of pretrial services at the Yakima County jail in the early 2000s. I really liked what I did, and working with defendants helping them navigate through the court system. I was working in county probation at the time, and a new version of pretrial services was starting up, and I thought I would like to do that. I was hired in June 2015, and the program started in February 2016.
What does pretrial services do?
In a nutshell, we do a risk assessment on every defendant that appears in Superior Court. We look at their age, current charges, criminal history, whether they have failed to appear for court hearings in the past. That assessment sets a score on nine static factors. It predicts with a good percentage of accuracy if they are going to appear in court, commit a new crime or violent crime.
If they are released without bail, they are monitored by my office. If bail is posted, we will monitor them. At any given time, we are monitoring 700 defendants.
There are different levels of monitoring. Those who are on bail have the highest level. Everybody gets a text reminder on court appearances or a “robo-call.” If they don’t have a cellphone, they have to come in weekly. Everybody gets a criminal history check every 30 to 45 days. If they have a new criminal charge, it goes to the judge, the prosecutor and defense attorney. They will either address it at the next hearing, ask them to come in or there is a warrant issued.
We have a robust level of services. We have relationships with mental health, drugs and alcohol treatment providers. If you are sitting in front of me and indicate you have a need, we will help you. You have the added benefit of helping someone regardless of what the court outcome may be.
What exactly happens when someone has a regular check-in with your office?
Each person is assigned to a specific pretrial officer. It allows us to build a rapport with them. We ask if there’s any change to their address or phone number. We confirm their number. We also ask if they are in touch with their attorney and, if not, we encourage them to contact their lawyer. We ask about their next court date and make sure they go.
We will ask if they are seeking employment. Based on their appearance, we may ask if they are in treatment. It can be a quick conversation or take 30 minutes if they are in crisis. We also ask if they know when their next court date is. We check for warrants. If they have a warrant, if it is not for Superior Court or it has been entered in the system, we call security and get them picked up. If it hasn’t been entered in the system, we tell them to call their lawyer.
What are some of the challenges you face?
Some people get out (on pretrial release) and consider it a blessing and realize, “I might have stayed in jail.” They want to do well and succeed.
Other people consider it an opportunity to go out and continue their lifestyle. The bottom line is, if someone wants to make a poor choice, as much as we try there’s nothing we can do to stop them. You feel like you’re beating your head against the wall and encouraging them to do better, but the drug is more important, or the girlfriend they have a no-contact order with is more important (than following the program).
We would joke that short of getting a van to drive out and pick them up, there’s nothing more to do to get them to court.
With COVID, we lost a lot of clients through overdoses. I‘ve worked in probation and parole for 20 years. For some of them, it’s either prison or death. They’re not willing to get the help they are offered. I tell them I can’t work at it harder than you are, but there are clients we staff among ourselves that we wish would make better decisions, but they don’t.
It’s nice to be able to fast-track someone into services, so it’s not two weeks, but it is today. Somebody may finally say yes. Changing people’s lives for the better is not one of our stated measures of success, but it is an opportunity we take. We hold people accountable for their poor choices and help them make better choices.
In your opinion, what constitutes success in the program?
Our No. 1 priority is public safety. Our two biggest measures are, you were released from jail and you were not arrested for a new offense, and you showed up in court. That’s a success.
An added bonus is that they get sober, they get a job, they get mental health assistance, they are reunited with their family and get their kids back. In a nutshell, It’s all extra services.
If you’re using fentanyl or heroin every day, getting to court is not a priority. If you don’t know where you’re sleeping, getting to court is not a priority. We really spend a lot of time and effort encouraging them, so people know someone is invested in them. We model pro-social behavior, and we get to know them and encourage them on a personal level.
As you know, there are some people both inside and outside the criminal justice system who think the program is allowing people to go out and commit more crimes. What do you say to them?
I can understand that perception. There’s a constitutional right to bail and for those defendants who post bail, if you were to take pretrial monitoring out of it, they would still be out. Before we came along, they would be in the wind. They would not get reminders, no helping them get services.
There’s a segment of the population that goes out without bail who would have gotten out on their own recognizance. Sitting in jail waiting for your case to be resolved is not doing any good at all. Studies show that the longer someone sits in jail, they are more likely to re-offend.
I spent my entire career supervising defendants who have been convicted. It’s a change in mindset for me thinking that they are presumed innocent. As a person who is sitting here, the fact that they are being monitored is more than a handshake and a wave. (A bail agent) certainly doesn’t have the staff to go monitor them. They don’t notify the court if there’s been a new arrest. That’s the big piece (of pretrial services) is the fast-track to the judge. If they are screwing up, they are being held accountable.
We do solicit a lot of input from law enforcement. Law enforcement has been on the planning committee before we launched. We solicit input (from police) for positions on pretrial release. We email the court docket to the state Department of Corrections every morning so a DOC officer can email us and say there are concerns.
(The pretrial assessment) is one tool. The judge does not have to follow the assessment. Law enforcement input and a persuasive argument from the prosecutor (can change minds). Having a defense attorney present at the hearing is dynamite.
We’ve gone and spoken to all of the law enforcement agencies and encouraged them to put in their recommendations on release. I never want an officer to say, “I wish I could have said something.”
Having a nationwide (background) check is good. That is something that was not presented before. We don’t want the judge to not know something when he’s making a decision.
You and your staff work with people who are going through a “rough patch” in their life. Are there any strategies you use to keep them from taking their frustration out on you?
We try to be empathetic and understand that these people are scared, confused, frustrated and angry. We have all had training on verbal deescalation. If someone is yelling, your voice gets quieter. There’s not a perception of you’re wrong and I’m right. If they really get gnarly, we call security in.
Some people come in defensive and think they are going to be treated as a convict. And they come in anticipating being treated poorly. A lot of time, it’s pure confusion. We can help alleviate their concern. That’s why we have our office decorated nicely. It’s not like a clinical, penal choice.
Most of our clients are not hostile, not aggressive. They recognize that we’re not the bad guys. Even if we file a violation, they know why.
Has anyone thanked you for what you did for them?
That’s the real reward. We have many clients who come in to say hi. We have a lot of people bring in fruit. You plant the seed, and someone years later finally decides to do what you suggested they do. We always try to never give up.
Someone asked me with Narcan, how many times are you going to give them Narcan? As long as you are breathing, you have a chance. As you tell people when they get off pretrial, these services are still available to them. You can come in a year later and say, “Hey, Jennifer, I need some help.” That door’s never closed if people need help.
What do you do to maintain your work/life balance?
I love to hike and camp. I have an amazing family and terrific friends who I spend time with. I like to listen to podcasts, and I like to read.
I try to leave (work) here are not take it home. It’s the same with my staff. I encourage my staff to take time out.
