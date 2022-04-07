Two children and a Yakima police officer were injured when a stolen pickup truck crashed into a minivan in downtown Yakima Thursday.
Yakima police booked the driver, a 32-year-old man, into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault in the crash, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
A Yakima police officer spotted a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche around South First and East Walnut streets around 9:45 a.m., Seely said. With information that the suspect might be armed with a semiautomatic rifle, the officer followed the Avalanche without activating lights as it went east on Walnut.
The Avalanche cut through a parking lot at South Third Street and got on East Chestnut Avenue and sped through the intersection at South Naches Avenue, Seely said.
Seely stressed that the YPD was not actively pursuing the suspect.
In the intersection of South Naches Avenue and East Walnut Street, the Avalanche hit a minivan broadside, Seely said, causing both vehicles to spin, which resulted in a YPD vehicle being hit, injuring the officer, Seely said. Seely said the YPD officer had turned on his lights to try to warn the minivan’s driver.
A 2-year-old girl in the minivan was injured and taken to a local hospital. A 5-year-old boy had minor injuries, Seely said.
The suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase, Seely said.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash because of the involvement of a YPD officer. Yakima’s crash investigator was on medical leave, Seely said.
