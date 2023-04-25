Jared Boswell said growing up in Grandview with a mixed heritage — his mother was of Mexican descent and his father of European ancestry — helped prepare him to become a judge.
“I really had an opportunity to see at a really young age that there are differences and people have differing views, opinions and perspectives on all issues,” Boswell, the newest Yakima County Superior Court judge, said at his investiture ceremony Friday. “What that really taught me was to listen, to really listen and to listen to all sides.
“That’s what a judge does.”
And while he knows that not everyone will be happy with the rulings he will make from the bench, Boswell hopes that they at least feel they have been listened to.
Boswell, a former Yakima County deputy prosecuting attorney, was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Judge David Elofson, who retired in January. While Boswell was formally sworn in on March 1, Friday was his investiture ceremony, when he was ceremonially sworn in. With help from his wife, Lindsay, his children and his mother, he donned the judge’s black robe.
The courtroom’s gallery was full of friends, his supporters and members of the legal community. Judges from Superior Court, Yakima County District Court, several municipal court judges and Judge Robert Lawrence-Berrey of the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals took their seats in the jury box, wearing their robes.
Prior to his appointment, Boswell was a deputy prosecuting attorney since 2006, and supervised the office’s special assault unit, which prosecutes sexual assault cases. He was also a pro tem judge in the Sunnyside Municipal Court.
Boswell’s former boss, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, presented Boswell to Presiding Judge Richard Bartheld for his swearing in.
“I’ve known that Jared was going to reach the bench at some point in his career. He started talking to me about it sometime back,” Brusic said. “I didn’t know it was going to come after a pandemic and we’re down seven to 10 lawyers.”
He said Boswell was the type of prosecutor that the county should be proud of, one who knew when to push aggressively and when to ease up. Brusic said that will translate well to Boswell’s duties as a judge.
“Access to justice is critically important, and he is going to make sure there is access to justice. He is going to make sure the facts are meted out. He is humble enough to now wear a robe to make the right decision based on the law and the facts,” Brusic said.
Elofson said Boswell was selected in a highly competitive process with other qualified attorneys.
“He’s been an important part of this system,” Elofson said. “I think Yakima is going to be richer for his presence. He has always been professional, but probably more than anything else, I trust him.”
Judge Ruth Reukauf, who administered the oath of office to Boswell, said what she appreciates most about Boswell is his roots in the Lower Valley.
“You truly have a Valley boy,” Reukauf said. “Jared has never forgotten his roots.”
She quipped that she realized Boswell was serious about becoming a judge when he cut his shoulder-length hair.
Boswell, Reukauf and Bartheld said, appreciates the need for access to justice.
“Judges are not another politically powerful branch of government. They must arrive at their decision free of political agenda, respecting the limits proposed by the precedents, statutes and the constitution. They must follow the law,” Bartheld said. "Judge Jared Boswell has already demonstrated this ability and will continue to do so.
“This court and this community are lucky to have him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.