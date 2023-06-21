Camp Hope Director Mike Kay has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
Kay, 48, was booked into the Yakima City Jail Wednesday morning, according to jail records. His wife obtained a temporary protection order in Yakima County Superior Court, alleging that Kay threatened to hit her that morning during an argument.
She also alleged that Kay had prior outbursts, ranging from calling her a “Judas” to throwing and kicking objects and slamming a door into shelves in his daughter’s room.
Kay is director of Camp Hope, a low-barrier homeless encampment behind the U-Haul store on East Nob Hill Boulevard that opened in 2017. Kay is also the director of Grace City Outreach, the nonprofit organization that oversees the camp.
Attempts to contact Kay were not successful, as calls to his cellphone and Camp Hope were not returned by press time.
Tyler Shepherd, a member of the nonprofit’s board, declined to comment.
In the petition for the protection order, his wife said she got into a disagreement with her husband, and he told her she was fired from her job as meals coordinator at the camp. His wife said her husband stepped toward her and cocked his fist, which she said was close to her face, as if he were going to hit her, the petition said. Kay lowered his fist and left, the petition said, and she took her daughter and pets and went to Yakima police to file a report.
In the petition, Kay's wife described other incidents, such as calling her a “Judas” — a reference to the apostle who betrayed Jesus Christ — because she came out while he was talking to someone else. Her daughter stood up for her, which led Kay to yell at the girl, the petition said.
News reports and federal court records show Kay was a police officer in Vernonia, Ore., where he was fired and unsuccessfully sued the city in federal court. His background as an officer was mentioned in the request for the protection order.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Sonia Rodriguez True issued a temporary order barring Kay from coming within 1,000 feet of his wife and daughter.
