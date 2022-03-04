Jurors could begin deliberating in Randy Shea Gardner’s murder trial Monday, March 7, 2022.
Chief Criminal Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron rested the state’s case against Gardner, 48, Friday morning, after presenting his last witnesses.
Gardner’s attorney, Ken Therrien, rested his case early Friday afternoon without calling any witnesses. Gardner declined to testify in the trial.
Gardner, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Julian Wabinga, whose body was found buried in a barn at Gardner’s mother-in-law’s Gleed home June 5, 2018. Authorities believe, based on witness testimony, that Wabinga, 45, had been shot to death around August 2017 and buried in the barn.
Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, the medical examiner who performed Wabinga’s autopsy, said he was shot twice, once in the leg, which shattered his thigh bone, and in the side of the head, which Reynolds told a Yakima County Superior Court jury would have killed him instantly.
Wabinga’s body was found after Gardner called sheriff’s deputies June 5, 2018, to report the body. He partially uncovered it for deputies.
Gardner first told authorities in November 2017 that Wabinga was buried in the barn and that Douglas Irwin, who also lived on the Old Naches Highway property, had killed Wabinga. A search using Yakima County Search and Rescue cadaver dogs failed to find Wabinga at that time.
Gardner’s ex-wife, Ashley Heether, and Irwin both testified earlier that Gardner shot Wabinga in the summer of 2017, and both said they didn’t come forward sooner for fear of retaliation by Gardner.
Jurors also heard from Arthur Frank Hentze, who was a cellmate at the Yakima County jail with Gardner in late 2017 and early 2018. At that time, Gardner was being held in connection with an unrelated home-invasion robbery.
Hentze told jurors that Gardner told him he shot and killed a man and then buried him in a barn.
“I felt that was not a really good thing to be doing,” Hentze said, and alerted authorities.
Gardner, Hentze said, also told him that another man and Gardner’s wife also fired shots into Wabinga, a claim Hentze said he questioned.
Therrien questioned whether Hentze’s testimony was influenced by a cooperation agreement he signed with prosecutors. Originally charged with first-degree robbery, which Therrien said would have resulted in a life-without-parole sentence under the “three strikes law,” Hentze entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge under the cooperation agreement.
“You’d do almost anything you can to avoid that fate,” Therrien said.
“Yes,” Hentze replied.
“Would you lie?” Therrien asked.
“No, I would not lie about a death situation,” Hentze said.
Aaron also played a recording of a jailhouse phone call between Gardner and his father, Randy Lee Gardner, in which Gardner again tells his father that Wabinga’s body’s in the barn, despite the cadaver dogs’ failure to find anything.
“I watched him put him there,” Gardner told his father, referring to Irwin.
Randy Lee Gardner testified in court that the recording was of him and his son, but he said he could not recall the details of the phone call on his own due to a traumatic brain injury he received in a motor vehicle crash.
The trial before Judge Kevin Naught was scheduled for two weeks, but trial was paused a couple days due to scheduling issues.
