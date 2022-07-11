Army bomb technicians were called to the Yakima Police Department after a suspicious package was found outside the department’s South Third Street headquarters.
The package was spotted sometime before 2:30 p.m. in the department’s back lot, which includes access to the secure entrance for the city jail. East Spruce Street, which runs along the south side of the building was briefly shut down as firefighters and an ambulance crew stood by.
Explosive ordinance disposal technicians from the Yakima Training Center came and “rendered (the package) safe followed by disposal procedures,” said Yvette Inzunza, YPD’s public information officer.
No further information was available.
