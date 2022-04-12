A 28-year-old Yakima man is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail after Yakima police say he had 77,000 suspected fentanyl pills in his possession.
The suspect was arrested in March as part of a Yakima DEA Task Force investigation. Yakima police and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agent followed Fernandez from a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Avenue to a tire store on East Yakima Avenue, where he was arrested following a brief foot chase, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police said as the suspect ran off, he threw an object that appeared to be a firearm on the ground, the affidavit said.
At the time of his arrest, the suspect was also carrying $7,410 in cash in his pockets, as well as a bag that contained unused small baggies like those used for packaging drugs for sale, the affidavit said.
Officers also obtained search warrants for vehicles the suspect was seen either driving or putting items inside, affidavit said, and found $9,779 in cash, a digital scale, a 9-mm Glock pistol, 77 bags that contained 1,000 pills each that appeared to be Oxycodone but police believe are actually fentanyl.
Detectives also found 121 grams of a powder that tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit said.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught ordered the suspect held on suspicion of possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The suspect has six prior felony convictions for bail jumping, second-degree unlawful firearms possession, two counts of cocaine possession, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and residential burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.