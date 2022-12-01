A Yakima man accused pointing a gun at passersby and a Yakima police officer is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Isidro Gomez-Garcia, who was arrested following an almost hour-long standoff with police Tuesday, made his preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Police were called to the 1700 block of South 10th Avenue around 8:15 a.m. after a woman said Gomez-Garcia pointed a rifle at her as she drove her 10-year-old child to school, according to a probable cause affidavit. Fearing she was going to be shot, she sped off and called 911.
An arriving officer saw Gomez-Garcia holding a rifle and apparently dancing, the affidavit said, and Gomez-Garcia pointed what the officer said was the gun at him, prompting him to take cover behind his patrol car and get his own rifle out.
Gomez-Garcia ran behind the house and went into a shed, the affidavit said.
Gomez-Garcia’s son-in-law said he saw his father-in-law point what appeared to be a hunting rifle at the police officer. Gomez-Garcia has a no-contact order barring him from having contact with his son-in-law, the affidavit said.
Police, assisted by the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, blocked roads around the house as the Yakima SWAT team worked to get Gomez- Garcia out of the shed. Gomez-Garcia came out of the shed 40 minutes later after SWAT team members set off a flash-bang grenade outside the shed, the affidavit said.
Lewis and Clark Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School went into lockdown around 8:18 a.m. which was then changed to a “secure and teach” lockdown before the order was lifted at 9:22 a.m., according to the Yakima School District.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts said at Wednesday’s hearing the facts of the case were “extremely troubling” given Gomez-Garcia’s history of using firearms and replica weapons to threaten people. In one case, Gomez-Garcia fashioned a tire iron to look like a rifle and pointed it at people.
“Our community is plagued by gun violence, and this kind of terror, your honor, is really troubling,” Roberts said, asking Judge Sonia Rodriguez True to set bail at $100,000.
Gomez-Garcia also had pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault in Yakima Municipal Court and was ordered not to have any firearms, Roberts said, as well as get mental health and drug counseling.
Gomez-Garcia questioned why he was in court, arguing that he didn’t own guns or anything.
“I don’t have any problem with this. I live on the street. Everybody knows me on the street,” Gomez-Garcia said before Rodriguez True muted his Zoom connection after she and defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp advised him not to speak at the hearing.
