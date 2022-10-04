A Tampico man charged in a Zillah home-invasion robbery is being held on $200,000 bail.
Jason John Seabrook Moss, 45, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, a day after he was arrested by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.
He has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, theft of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Moss’ warrant set bail at $500,000, which Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn argued should be maintained due to the likelihood that Moss would commit crimes or not return for court proceedings should he be released, as well as the nature of the current charges.
Moss has a prior eluding conviction in Yakima County Superior Court and a conviction in U.S. District Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld said a lower bail was justified in the case, setting it at $200,000.
Zillah police were called to a home in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane around 10:45 a.m. Sept. 7 for a report of a home-invasion style robbery.
The home’s occupant told police that Moss came into his home and demanded money at gunpoint, according to court documents. In addition to money, Moss also took an AR-15 pistol from the home, according to court documents.
As Moss was getting items out of a safe in the house, the man was able to escape and called police, court documents said.
Nearby schools went to a "secure and teach" order for an hour as police looked for the suspect.
