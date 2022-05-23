A Union Gap man accused of running over his fiancée appeared in court Friday.
The 37-year-old man, whose preliminary appearance was postponed from Thursday because of medical issues, appeared through Zoom from his cell at the Yakima County jail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $1 million as the suspect interrupted proceedings, sometimes with obscenity-laced complaints.
“I have a problem with you guys never (expletive) listening,” the man said.
The man is accused of getting into a fight with Nicole M. Haggerty while driving around the Valley Mall and running over her head after she was “ejected” from the car, according to a Union Gap police affidavit.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Rainier Place around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, for what was believed to be a pedestrian-vehicle crash. Officers found Haggerty, 40, in the road bleeding from her head, and she subsequently died at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect’s car, a Chrysler Sebring, driving through the parking lot between Sears and the At Home store before the passenger door opened and Haggerty, whom police said was engaged to the suspect, appeared to be dragged with her feet hanging out of the car, the affidavit said.
As the car continued to Rainier Place, video showed Haggerty struggling with the suspect before she was ejected from the car and run over by a rear tire, the affidavit said, as the car drove off.
A witness also told police that he heard screaming coming from the car and saw a man choking a woman who then fell out of the car.
Court records show the suspect has a prior conviction for third-degree assault, court documents said.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, fourth-degree assault 4, driving with a suspended or revoked license, unlawful imprisonment and a hit-and-run crash causing death.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett recommended $1 million bail because of the nature of the crime.
“This is a killing without any purpose or reason,” Barrett said.
During the hearing, the suspect repeatedly interrupted Bartheld, demanding to know what the current date was, complaining about not being able to have a longer discussion with an attorney and criticizing him for not listening to him.
Defense Attorney Beth Wehrkamp asked the court to consider the fact that the suspect was “detoxing” when she spoke with him as a possible factor in his behavior.
Haggerty’s death was the 11th homicide in Yakima County and the first in Union Gap this year.
