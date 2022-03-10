A Yakima man accused of shooting a woman Saturday, March 5, 2022, outside the Yakima Inn made an appearance in court Thursday after a delay.
Arrested Saturday, the 35-year-old suspect had his preliminary appearance delayed several days because of medical issues, according to court documents. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him held in lieu of $100,000 bail on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful firearms possession.
Police said a woman was shot in the leg outside the North First Street motel about 8:05 a.m. Saturday. She told police that she had been arguing with a woman she believes was a witness to the murder of one of her family members when the man came up and fired several shots, a probable cause affidavit said.
Police found the suspect walking south in the 900 block of North First Street. He had a .22-caliber, nine-shot revolver in his possession, the affidavit said. The suspect has a prior felony conviction that bars him from having firearms or ammunition.
