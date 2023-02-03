A Toppenish man accused of robbing a Granger bodega at gunpoint is being held in the Yakima County jail.
Isaiah J. Aleck, 22, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the Sunday robbery of the El Ranchito Market.
Police were called to the store in the 600 block of Bailey Avenue around 7:35 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Security cameras from the store showed three people get out of a Toyota Camry and enter the store, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Two of the men were armed with guns, including a shotgun, and demanded money, and one of them fired a shot at a security camera as they left, the affidavit said.
Aleck was identified as a suspect after the car used in the robbery was traced back to his family, and he matched the description of the shotgun-wielding robber, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail Wednesday.
At a preliminary appearance hearing Thursday, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements said Aleck had a prior conviction for second-degree assault and drive-by shooting. He also had multiple warrants for violating the terms of his community custody and is a documented Sureño gang member.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $50,000, noting public safety concerns based on the fact that he is accused of committing an armed robbery with a firearm, as well as a pretrial assessment that found he was at high risk of failing to appear for court hearings.
