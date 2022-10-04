A 24-year-old Yakima man is being held on $150,000 bail after police said he shot a man multiple times Friday night.
Yakima police were called to the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for an assault, and found a 42-year-old man had been shot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police located the suspect and a woman nearby and took the suspect into custody. Police found a .22-caliber Glock 44 in the suspect’s front sweater pocket, the affidavit said.
The victim told police that he saw the suspect and the woman arguing in the street, and one of them told him to mind his own business, the affidavit said. When he told them that by arguing in the street, they made it “everybody’s business,” the woman came over and tried to hit him, the affidavit said.
Then, the suspect came up and pointed a gun at the victim’s head, and while the victim was able to push the gun away, he was shot three times, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that she and the suspect, who was the father of her child, were walking on Garfield Avenue when the victim confronted them and he shoved her, the affidavit said.
At Monday’s preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp believes the suspect can argue he was defending others. She said the suspect was with his 9-month-old child and the child’s mother coming back from the store when they were harassed by the victim, who hit the woman.
“My client was very cooperative. He has absolutely no criminal history,” Wehrkamp said, asking him to be released under court supervision.
But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett said additional witness statements that were not included in the probable cause affidavit refuted suggestions that it was a “mutual combat” situation.
One witness told police that the couple were arguing in the street and then yelled at the victim when the woman ran over and started hitting the victim in the face, Barrett said. That witness saw the suspect pull out a gun and shoot at the victim, Barrett said.
Other witnesses said the victim tried to break up the couple’s argument when the woman first attacked the victim, followed by the suspect opening fire, Barrett said.
“Given that, we have three witnesses who described a simply unprovoked, if not unwarranted assault in the first degree, if not attempted murder under those facts,” Barrett said, adding that he wanted bail set at $250,000.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $150,000.
