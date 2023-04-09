DNA led Yakima police to the suspect in the armed robbery of an ice cream shop last year.
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab technicians matched the DNA from a surgical mask believed to be used in the robbery of the Baskin-Robbins with a suspect who was already at the Yakima County jail, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The shop, at 1050 S. First St., was robbed on April 20, 2022. A man wearing a surgical mask came into the store with a gun, demanded money, the affidavit said, and threatened to pistol-whip an employee he thought wasn’t moving fast enough to give him the money.
The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money, with some of it in a coffee can, the affidavit said. Police found the surgical mask and coffee can about a foot apart in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street.
Police initially identified a suspect based on surveillance footage from the area where the can was found, and his DNA samples and the mask were sent to the state crime lab for testing.
In February, the lab said the DNA matched another man who was at that time being held in the Yakima County jail on unrelated charges, the affidavit said. Police are awaiting testing of additional DNA samples to confirm the match, the affidavit said.
Detectives noted that there are physical similarities between the man they initially suspected and the one whose DNA was a match, the affidavit said. He made a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court, where Judge Blaine Gibson found probable cause to hold him on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
While Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup argued for $25,000 bail, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp noted that police looked for a Black man at first and that the court should not forget that the suspect has a presumption of innocence.
Gibson set bail at $10,000, on top of the $5,000 for his charges of second-degree burglary and violating a domestic-violence protective order.
