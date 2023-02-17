A Yakima man charged with killing a rival gang member outside a convenience store is being held on $1 million bail.
During a preliminary appearance hearing for Joseph Isaiah Pelayo Thursday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch continued the bail that was set in a warrant issued for his arrest.
She also set bail at $20,000 on an unrelated unlawful firearms charge.
Pelayo was arrested Wednesday by members of the Yakima police gang unit and the Violent Offender Task Force on a warrant.
Pelayo, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside the Rocky Mart June 21, 2022. He is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and one count each of drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
His accomplice, 20-year-old Fabian Daniel Lopez is awaiting trial on identical charges and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail as well.
The pair are accused of fatally shooting Zavala, a documented Sureño gang member, as he was fixing a flat tire at the Rocky Mart convenience store, 1003 W. Nob Hill Blvd., according to court documents. A store employee and another man who were helping Zavala were wounded in the shooting.
Security video showed a vehicle pass the store, slow down, and then go around the block and pass the store again before parking a block away and two people, later identified as Lopez and Pelayo, getting out, according to court documents.
Evidence showed the pair were associated with a Norteño gang, according to court documents.
The pair went up to where Zavala and the others were and opened fire, hitting Zavala eight times, with wounds in the left side of his torso, his right wrist and forearm, and his left leg, while the store employee was hit in his right leg and the other man was hit in his right calf and left buttock, according to court documents.
The shooters then ran back to the vehicle and left, the documents said.
The three were taken to the hospital where Zavala died while in surgery.
Lopez was identified as the owner of the vehicle based on the security video and the police department’s license plate reading system which captured photos of the vehicle earlier in the month, court documents said.
Cellphone data also placed the suspects in the area of the shootings at the time of the incident, court documents said.
