A 16-year-old suspect in a fatal Yakima drive-by shooting Sunday is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail during a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday. While Tutsch said it appeared that the suspect had strong family support — relatives attended the hearing — and was not a flight risk, she said, based on police affidavits, a high bail was justified.
“The police reports indicate a very callous disregard for the community safety and the human beings who live in the community,” Tutsch said.
The suspect's case was automatically transferred to Superior Court because of his age and the fact that he is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree assault. He will continue to be held at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center because of his age.
He also is facing potential charges of eluding and drive-by shooting.
An 18-year-old suspect in the shooting is being held on $1 million bail. He is being detained on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, eluding and unlawful firearms possession.
The two are accused of killing 43-year-old Randy D. Scholl in the driveway of a home in the 900 block of La Salle Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Yakima police affidavit.
Officers were in the area when the shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and one officer spotted a vehicle speeding away from the direction of the shooting, an affidavit said. The officer chased the vehicle until it struck a street sign, fence and bushes before crashing into a garage at a home in the 900 block of South Seventh Street, where the two were arrested.
Police found a sawed-off semiautomatic rifle near where the vehicle crashed, the affidavit said.
Other officers went to the scene of the shooting and found Scholl in the driveway, with another man performing CPR on him, the affidavit said. Scholl had a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his chest, and he died at the scene, the affidavit said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Scholl’s family members said they were shot at as they left Scholl’s Eighth Street home, and called Scholl and told him they were being shot at, the affidavit said. Scholl came over with a rifle, which surveillance video showed he never pointed at anybody, and was shot, the affidavit said.
The video showed the suspect vehicle pass the house three times, firing on two of the passes when people were outside, the affidavit said.
At the 16-year-old’s preliminary appearance, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for a low bail, noting the suspect’s lack of prior convictions, as well as a question of identification. Wehrkamp said in one probable cause affidavit the 16-year-old is identified as the driver and another one identifies him as the passenger.
“He can’t be the driver and the passenger,” Wehrkamp said. “There’s no direct identification of my client.”
But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman said it didn’t matter whether the 16-year-old was driving; he was a participant in what Bowman described as a stranger-on-stranger, gang-related shooting.
“Either way, he is complicit under the law. Either way, he is a grave danger to our community and our citizens are not happy about the gang violence that we have. The public safety risk in this is as great as anything I have seen in this county.”
Scholl’s court records show he had a prior conviction for second-degree unlawful firearms possession in Columbia County in 2009, and convictions in Yakima County for second-degree theft in 2000 and forgery in 2007.
