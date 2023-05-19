A Selah man arrested following an almost five-hour standoff Wednesday is being held on suspicion of violating a no-contact order.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch found that there was a potential public safety risk in allowing Jeremy David Peterson, 36, to be released without bail and set bail at $25,000. She said the fact that there were small children involved gave her concern, as well as allegations he violated a court order.
In a post on the Selah Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Dan Christman said officers followed their training to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.
Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Selah Avenue for a “verbal domestic” around 3:20 a.m. A caller said Peterson was with the mother of his children, he appeared intoxicated and said, “wait until the police come here and see what happens,” according to a probable affidavit filed by Selah police.
The first officer on the scene found the woman and two children on a living room couch and heard Peterson, who was not visible, make a reference to having a gun, the affidavit said. The officer told the woman to leave, but she said she needed to get a child who was in another room, while the others left, the affidavit said.
Peterson and the woman were in another room arguing when the officer heard the sound of a bullet being chambered in a gun, the affidavit said.
Shortly after that, the woman and the third child left the house, and officers saw Peterson holding what appeared to be a military-style semiautomatic rifle before barricading himself inside the house.
At that point, Christman said the officers took cover, slowed down their interaction with Peterson and tried to communicate with him.
“The Selah officers did exactly what they had been trained to do,” Christman said in the Facebook post.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakima police officers came to assist, and the Yakima SWAT team was brought in as well.
The standoff was near the Robert Lince Early Learning Center, and the Selah School District sent messages to parents outlining what the school would do if the incident was not resolved by the time classes started at 10:25 a.m.
Police continued to call for Peterson to surrender, and he was arrested without incident around 8:30 a.m., Christman said.
At Peterson’s preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brown described Peterson as a documented gang member with prior convictions for second-degree domestic violence assault and second-degree malicious mischief. Wednesday’s incident was the fifth time Peterson has violated a no-contact order, Brown said, and a $25,000 bail was justified.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said Peterson denies being an active gang member and is just a father who cares deeply about his children. She said the children’s mother didn’t want to keep the protection order in place.
“My client feels as though he’s been labeled as a wife beater, which he is not, and has been treated like that by the police,” Wehrkamp said, arguing for a bail of no more than $10,000.
Tutsch said the pretrial assessment showed a high likelihood that Peterson would not show up for hearings if released, and he had two failures to appear in the past, as additional reasons for the $25,000 bail.
