A Grandview man arrested following a standoff at a Sunnyside home Wednesday is being in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail Friday, but continued Antonio "Tony" Jesse Torres’ preliminary appearance hearing until Monday to give him a chance to consult with his attorney.
Torres, 40, was arrested following a standoff Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and first-degree kidnapping, although Bartheld said he did not see sufficient evidence at this time to support probable cause for the kidnapping allegation.
Sunnyside police said Torres assaulted a woman in her home May 29. The woman told police that Torres, with whom she had a relationship, came into her bedroom, demanded all her money and tried to smother her by putting his hand over her mouth and nose, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After giving him $400, the woman said Torres left, but forced his way back in before she could lock the door, the affidavit said. He pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the stomach, the affidavit said, and put a cocked gun to the back of her head and ordered her to hand over her cell phone, the affidavit said.
Officers spotted Torres by a home in the 1000 block of Grending Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Sunnyside police news release.
When police tried to arrest Torres, he barricaded himself inside the house.
Police cordoned off the house and called for police dogs from the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the release said. Sheriff’s deputies and Grandview police helped maintain a perimeter around the house.
When the dogs arrived, police decided to call for the Yakima SWAT team because they believed Torres might be armed, the release said. Other people in the house came out, the release said, and police attempted to contact Torres by phone and with loudspeakers.
Police evacuated neighbors when the SWAT team arrived, and officers used a robot to enter the house and start negotiations with Torres, the release said. At 11:30 p.m., he came out and was arrested without incident, the release said, and taken at first to the Sunnyside jail.
At the time of his arrest, Torres was out on bail awaiting trial on charges of residential burglary, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and second-degree malicious mischief. Court records show he has several prior convictions, including first-degree criminal impersonation, drug possession and eluding.
