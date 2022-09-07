Yakima police say a 21-year-old man threatened to kill police officers during a standoff Saturday.
Police were called around 3:10 p.m. to 511 South 12th St. for a domestic violence call. A woman told 911 that her boyfriend had hit her in the face and kicked her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers found the 20-year-old woman with a baseball-sized bruise on her forehead, a cut on her neck and bruises on her arms and left leg, the affidavit said. She said she had an argument with her boyfriend, Jose Rivera, and that he had hit her.
An officer tried to talk Rivera into coming out of the house, but he refused and said he had guns in the house, the affidavit said. When the officer tried to go in the house, Rivera ran to a bedroom, the affidavit said.
Police set up a perimeter around the house, the affidavit said. A negotiator who was on the phone with Rivera said he could hear him racking a gun as they talked.
Yakima SWAT was called in, and Rivera pointed a black pistol with an activated laser sight at officers and threatened to shoot the next officer he saw, the affidavit said.
Nine officers had the pistol pointed at them, the release said.
After four hours, Rivera surrendered to officers, who found a shotgun in the house, and the handgun with the laser sight turned out to be a BB gun, police said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of 10 counts of felony harassment and one count each of resisting arrest and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen argued for a $50,000 bail during Rivera’s preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday.
“This is a very serious offense,” Chen said. “He threatened to shoot police and pointed a weapon at police officers.”
Defense attorney Aaron Dalan said Rivera should be allowed out on pretrial release based on his lack of prior felony convictions, his age and the fact that the gun in question was a BB pistol.
But Judge Jeff Swan instead continued the $25,000 bail that was set for him when he was arrested, saying that there were concerns for public safety, as well as for Rivera’s girlfriend.
“He may not have had a firearm, but he pretended he had a firearm. That gives some real strong cause for concern,” Swan said, adding that he was also concerned about Rivera’s mental state.
