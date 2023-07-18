Yakima police said a transient stabbed and seriously wounded a man who was giving him a ride Sunday.
Police responding to a call about an assault with a weapon at North First and West Lincoln avenues shortly before 9:50 a.m. found the suspect, 54-year-old Brenza Duane Mills, holding a metal rod. They also found a 70-year-old man bleeding profusely from his leg and forearm, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers found Mills had blood droplets on his clothes and was yelling at the other man, the affidavit said, but had no apparent signs of injury. Mills had a butterfly-style knife in his back pocket that had blood on its blade, the affidavit said.
The older man was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with stab wounds, and an emergency room doctor told police the man would have died had he not received help when he did, the affidavit said.
The victim’s fiancée told police that they picked up Mills near the Yakima Union Gospel Mission on North First Street, and that Mills had asked for a ride to the KFC on South Fifth Avenue, the affidavit said. As they were driving to the restaurant, Mills talked about getting a gun and killing people, the woman told police, and the victim told him to stop talking that way.
Mills got upset and demanded to be let out, so the victim stopped in the area of North First and West Lincoln avenues, the affidavit said, and let him out. Mills then punctured one of their van’s tires with the knife, and unsuccessfully tried to stab a front tire, the affidavit said.
The victim got out of the van armed with a window scraper and the men got into a fight, during which the victim was stabbed, the affidavit said.
Police booked Mills into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and possessing a dangerous weapon.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $100,000, the level recommended by prosecutors, citing concerns about public safety. That elicited obscenities from Mills, who walked out of the jail’s virtual courtroom.
