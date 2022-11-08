A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
“It’s really quite — what’s the word I’m looking for — out of control and concerning, to say the least,” Swan said.
Police were called the 7900 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. for a man shot. Officers found a 23-year-old man in the street near the South 80th Avenue intersection with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Slavens was at the scene and put his gun down and knelt on the ground with his hands on his head when police arrived, the affidavit said. Slavens has a concealed pistol license, the affidavit said.
The wounded man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and is expected to live, police said. While tending to the victim, police found a handgun inside the man’s jacket pocket, and took it as evidence, the affidavit said.
The woman who was in the victim’s car told police that Slavens was her ex-boyfriend, and that Slavens was a friend of the victim until she and the victim started dating, the affidavit said.
The pair had left the Dairy Queen on West Nob Hill Boulevard when they saw Slavens in his Ford F-350 pickup truck on South 72nd Avenue, the affidavit said, and saw the truck stop in the middle of the road. The victim then drove through the Meadowbrook Mall parking to get past Slavens, but when they pulled back on to West Nob Hill Boulevard, Slavens came up behind them and slammed into the back of the victim’s Toyota Matrix when he stopped at the intersection of South 80th Avenue, the affidavit said.
The victim got out of his car and knocked on the driver’s window of Slavens' truck, the woman and other witnesses said, and Slavens shot the man, who stumbled back to his car, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses, including a passenger in Slavens’ truck, said the victim did not have anything in his hands when he rapped on the window, the affidavit said.
Slavens was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, with an initial bail of $250,000 set over the weekend, which Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman argued during Monday’s preliminary appearance hearing should be maintained.
“This is a gentleman who started a road-rage incident, struck another vehicle intentionally and shot another man in the chest when he approached him,” Bowman said. “He shot a man in the chest because he was talking to his ex-girlfriend.”
Court records show Slavens is awaiting trial in Selah Municipal Court on a third-degree malicious mischief charge. In that incident, Slavens backed his pickup up to the vehicle of a man he accused of having sex with his girlfriend and spun his tires in gravel, damaging the other man’s car, the YPD affidavit said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued that Slavens had connections within the community, no prior criminal history and the fact that Slavens had a self-defense argument because he knew the victim had a history of carrying guns. She said bail should not be more than $50,000.
Swan reduced the initial bail to $150,000 and issued orders barring Slavens from having contact with the victim or his ex-girlfriend.
