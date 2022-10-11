A 27-year-old Yakima man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle.
The amount was more than prosecutors were seeking.
Efrain Iniguez was arrested early Sunday morning after a deputy reported seeing him put a gun out the window of a car and fire.
The deputy was driving south in the 1400 block of South First Street when he heard shots fired in a parking lot and a red car pull out of the lot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Then, the car pulled in front of the deputy’s vehicle and one of the people in the car put a gun out a passenger side window and fired several times, the affidavit said.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and detained three people. The car’s driver identified Iniguez as the shooter, the affidavit said. While searching the car, deputies found a .40-caliber handgun under the driver’s seat, which matched the shell casings Yakima police found at the scene, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for first-degree theft, second-degree robbery and residential burglary.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Rogelio Batarao sought a $50,000 bail for Iniguez, arguing that the seriousness of the charge, the fact that a deputy witnessed the incident and his prior criminal record justified that level of bail.
But defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued that Iniguez denies shooting and that the driver may have motivation to accuse him of shooting, as the gun was found under his seat. She asked for $25,000 bail instead.
But Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld instead set bail at $100,000, noting Iniguez’s prior criminal record, which he said had “serious felonies.”
