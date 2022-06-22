Yakima police arrested a homeless man following a months-long child pornography investigation.
The 37-year-old man, who is being held on suspicion of first-degree possession and dealing in child pornography, made his preliminary appearance Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court, six days after he was arrested.
He was unable to attend earlier hearings due to medical issues, according to court records.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police received a tip in late March from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that someone in the Yakima area had 33 files on a Dropbox account with depictions children, including infants, being sexually exploited. The files were made publicly available by the account user, the affidavit said.
Police traced the internet address that logged into the account to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, as well as from a cellphone. Through the phone records, police were able to identify the suspect, who had stayed at the mission in the past, the affidavit said.
A mission employee told detectives that the suspect would have had access to the mission's wifi network until the password was reset.
Detectives found the suspect June 15 when he called 911 for medical assistance, and police served a search warrant for his phone at the hospital, the affidavit said.
Officers found photos of a nude young girl on the phone and chats from the the suspect asking to have sex with the 13-year-old girl.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
