Yakima County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say robbed a Lower Valley convenience store Tuesday night.
A store employee reported the robbery at the Donald Store around 10:55 p.m. Witnesses said the suspect came into the store, displayed a shotgun and demanded money, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He then left in a Lincoln Navigator, the affidavit said, with money from the store.
A sheriff’s deputy responding to the call spotted a Lincoln Navigator parked on the south side of the Yakima Valley Highway 600 feet from Donald Wapato Road, the affidavit said, and the deputy noticed it was parked at a strange angle. When the deputy turned around, he found the vehicle was driving past him and drove off quickly, the affidavit said.
The deputy was able to stop the Navigator on Burke Road, and the driver got out wearing clothing that matched the robber’s description, the affidavit said. He was taken into custody without incident, and deputies found a 12-gauge shotgun in the back of the car that matched the one seen on store video footage of the robbery.
The 35-year-old transient was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects before formal charges are filed.
While the suspect’s prior criminal history had a drunken-driving charge that was reduced to a negligent driving in 2010 and multiple driving without a license charges, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup recommended setting bail at $50,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday. He said the allegation of armed robbery was concerning.
Defense attorney Melissa Derry said that $50,000 was beyond the suspect’s ability to pay, and recommended a $5,000 bail, acknowledging that the allegations were serious.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught followed Soukup’s recommendation, noting concerns for public safety and the nature of the crime.
