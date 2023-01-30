A Yakima County juvenile court judge told the parents of two suspects in Thursday’s North First Street shooting that things could have been worse for their sons.
“If the gentleman had a gun, you could be in the hospital with your seriously injured son, or in the morgue identifying your son,” Judge Ruth Reukauf said during preliminary appearances for the 15- and 16-year-old suspects Friday.
The two were part of a group that confronted a 28-year-old man in the 700 block of North First Street in what Yakima police are describing as a gang-related shooting.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of juvenile suspects.
Police were called to the Bali Hai Motel, 710 N. First St., for a report of a man who was shot. Four people wearing blue were seen running away.
Officers found the 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said he was in “stable condition” after surgery.
The man told police he was walking toward the Bali Hai when the four started yelling “gang things” at him and displaying gang signs, the affidavit said. When he reached down to put some things in his backpack, he said he saw one of the teens pull a gun and start shooting at him, and he ran.
Police detained the four at the Jack In The Box restaurant near I Street, and the 16-year-old appeared to be hiding something in front of a car when police told him to show them his hands, the affidavit said. Officers found a .380-caliber handgun at that spot, and surveillance video showed the 16-year-old placing the gun there.
The 15-year-old matched the victim’s description of the shooter, the affidavit said.
Yakima police arrested the 15-year-old on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and the 16-year-old on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The others were released pending further investigation, the affidavit said.
Reukauf told the 15-year-old and his parents during Friday’s hearing that had he been four months older, he would have been automatically tried as an adult. Prosecutors have to formally ask the juvenile court to “decline” jurisdiction in order to prosecute 15-year-olds as adults.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Samantha Gouveia said the 15-year-old had appeared in court two days earlier on a summons for violating a no-contact order, and he had been released into his mother’s custody based on his prior criminal history.
This time, Gouveia asked the judge to impose $50,000 bail and bar contact with either the victim or the others involved in the incident.
Reukauf agreed to the $50,000 for the assault case, as well as $100 for the earlier charge, and told his parents that they would have to provide 24-hour adult supervision for him if he is bailed out.
“If you cannot provide that kind of supervision, you respectfully have no business posting bail,” Reukauf said.
Reukauf also granted Gouveia’s request for $10,000 bail on the 16-year-old, with the same supervision requirements.
