Four men involved in a November jail fight that left one seriously injured appeared Friday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Three of the four — Fernando Gustavo Castaneda-Sandoval, Adrian Hiroe Guzman and Joselito Macario Paz — are facing possible second-degree assault charges while the fourth, Felix Robert Larios, is suspected of committing first-degree assault and possessing a weapon as a prisoner during the Nov. 28 incident in a fourth-floor high-security housing unit at the Yakima County jail.
Video from the jail showed Paz walking up to the second tier of the housing unit and entering Larios’ cell, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima County sheriff’s detectives. Almost a minute later, Paz came to the cell’s doorway where he and Larios fought, the affidavit said.
Castaneda then went up the stairs to the cell and with Paz dragged Larios out of the cell, holding Larios in a headlock, the affidavit said. Guzman then joins the fight, and he and Paz punched and kicked Larios while Castaneda-Sandoval held him, the affidavit said.
Larios appeared to be holding what looked like a knife in his hand during the fight, the affidavit said. Larios fell unconscious as Paz and Guzman continued to stomp on his head until corrections officers arrived.
Officers found Paz had been stabbed in the chest, torso and forearm, and that Larios had a 5-inch homemade knife tied to his left hand, the affidavit said.
Paz and Larios were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment, the affidavit said, with Larios transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for surgery to repair broken bones in his face.
At the time of the incident, Larios, 38, was awaiting trial on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree assault, harassment, interfering with a domestic violence report, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail on those charges.
Paz, 33, was awaiting trial on charges of first-degree assault, eluding, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession, with his bail set at $750,000.
Guzman was being held on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, drug possession, resisting arrest, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, coercion, first-degree escape, first- and second-degree malicious mischief and possessing a weapon while an inmate. His bail at the time was $230,000.
Castaneda-Sandoval was being held at the time for violating the terms of his federal probation, but he was out of custody when he was arrested Thursday.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brown argued for $20,000 bail for Castaneda-Sandoval, saying he represented a threat to the community.
But defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said Castaneda-Sandoval was on the phone with his daughter at the time of the fight, and only joined to defend his cellmate from an inmate with a weapon. She asked for bail of $10,000 or less.
Bartheld followed Brown’s recommendation on $20,000 bail, saying the question of why he was fighting would be taken up at trial.
Brown recommended $50,000 bail for the other three to be in addition to their previous bails. Guzman and Paz both have 13 prior felony convictions and both are facing a “third strike” with the current charges, meaning they face a mandatory life-without-parole sentence if convicted.
Wehrkamp unsuccessfully argued that any bail for the three should be added into the men’s existing bail.
Bartheld went with the prosecutor’s recommendation.
