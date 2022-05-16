Bail was set at $1 million Monday for one of two teenagers accused of killing a 43-year-old man in a weekend drive-by shooting in southeast Yakima.
The suspect, an 18-year-old man, made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court, where Judge Kevin Naught imposed the bail and scheduled his arraignment for May 31.
The other suspect, a 16-year-old boy, remained at the county’s juvenile justice center.
The older suspect faces possible charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, illegal possession of a firearm, and eluding police. The other suspect may face similar charges.
Both are accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old man in the 900 block of La Salle Street near South Eighth Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima police.
Capt. Jay Seely said the shooting is believed to be gang motivated.
Police officers were in the area when the shooting occurred, and quickly made arrests, Seely said in a news release.
“This is such an unnecessary, senseless death. I’m so thankful for our patrol officers and detectives who did such a great job getting these two suspects off the street. We will now turn them over to Prosecutor Joe Brusic and his team to hold them accountable for their actions,” Seely said.
Nearby police heard shots fired, responded to the area and spotted a gray Honda fleeing. The car ran a stop sign and fled as police pursued it at high speed, the affidavit said.
The Honda failed to negotiate a turn and struck a street sign, fence and bushes. It went over a resident’s lawn and struck a garage in the 900 block of Seventh Street. The pursuing police officer arrested the two teens, who were climbing out of the driver's side window, without incident, the affidavit said.
Meanwhile, other officers responded to the 900 block of La Salle Street, where they found the victim shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit said.
Witnesses who described themselves as the victim's relatives said they were shot at after leaving the victim's Eighth Street home.
One witness said he and another witness were standing by his truck parked in front of his mom's house on La Salle Street when someone from a passing car fired shots at them.
The witnesses said they called the victim to tell him they were being shot at. Armed with a rifle, the victim ran to the area and was shot when the car passed by again and more shots were fired from it, the affidavit said.
Police obtained area video surveillance that showed only the gray Honda on La Salle Street when the shooting occurred, the affidavit said.
This homicide marks the city’s sixth and the county’s ninth so far this year.
finally, a proper bail amount for the crime committed
