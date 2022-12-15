A Harrah man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the stabbing death of a man during a fight in White Swan.
Jerid Joe Winters’ bond initially set bail at $1 million, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught cut the bail in half during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Winters is charged with second-degree murder in Julius Kurt Hill II’s death during what was described in court papers as a fight at a home in the 200 block of Second Street Oct. 7.
Naught said there were concerns about public safety but, noting a defense attorney’s arguments about possible identification issues and whether the state has jurisdiction in the case, said the bail should be lower.
“I think that in this case a million dollars is too high,” Naught said, adding that $500,000 would be more appropriate.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police went to a home in the 200 block of Second Street for a report of an assault on the night of Oct. 7. They found Hill, 38, with multiple stab wounds, from which he died despite first-aid efforts by the deputies and tribal officers.
Witnesses at the scene said a group of people, including Winters, came to the house and accused them of stealing a cellphone and other property, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office. The group came into the house uninvited, and a fight ensued, court documents said.
During the fight, witnesses said Winters stabbed Hill repeatedly, as well as accidentally stabbed a woman in the leg, the affidavit said.
Winters was arrested Tuesday by sheriff’s detectives and booked into the Yakima County jail on the warrant.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts argued for maintaining the $1 million bail that was set when the bail was issued. Roberts said Winters was identified by witnesses who said he was carrying a knife and was picked out of a photo lineup.
But defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp raised concerns about the fact that some of the witnesses failed to identify Winters in the photo montages. She said there is also the possibility that the state may not have jurisdiction in the case because it appears to have happened on the Yakama Nation reservation and that Winters claims Yakama ancestry.
The probable cause statement does not address whether the incident was on the reservation and if Hill was a Native citizen, she said.
Court records list Winters as white.
Felony cases involving Yakama Nation citizens on the reservation are usually tried in federal court.
