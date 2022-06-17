A Yakima man accused of domestic violence, attacking a utility worker and harming a police dog will remain in jail.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Thursday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld renewed his order setting Eduardo Reyes-Serrano's bail at $30,000. Bartheld said that Reyes-Serrano posed a concern for public safety, as well as violated the terms of his earlier release on unrelated charges.
"The court has concerns about his actions, not only in this case but in the earlier case as well," Bartheld said.
Reyes-Serrano was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue after police were called for a domestic violence incident. He was to have appeared in court Wednesday, but could not because of medical issues, according to court staff.
At that hearing, Bartheld set a placeholder bail of $100,000.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts argued for the $100,000 bail at Thursday's hearing, noting Reyes-Serrano's failure to appear in another case, resulting in an bench warrant being issued.
At the time of his arrest, Reyes-Serrano, 28, was out on $2,500 bail on a charge of first-degree animal cruelty after prosecutors alleged he killed a dog and hung it on his fence in July 2020.
Roberts said there was also a public safety concern if Reyes-Serrano were to be released.
"The conduct of Mr. Reyes-Serrano endangered a number of people. There are alleged juvenile victims of this crime," Roberts said. "This matter also involved extreme danger to a utility employee who was trying to disconnect the power, and Mr. Reyes-Serrano put him at danger of being electrocuted."
Defense attorney Aaron Dalan argued for a $20,000 bail, noting that Reyes-Serrano needed wound care for the dog bite, and that he has connections to the community and that he would be able to work either in agriculture or construction work.
Reyes-Serrano, who appeared by Zoom in court, held up his bandaged right arm to the camera.
Police were called to Reyes-Serrano's home around 8:30 p.m. His wife told police that they had an argument, and he proceeded to hit her on the buttocks, and when he tried to hug her, she thought he was going to strangle her with his necklace, according to a probable cause affidavit.
At that point, her son hit him in the back with a stick, and Reyes-Serrano then threatened to kill the 11-year-old boy, his wife and the boy told police.
Reyes-Serrano had left by the time police arrived, and when he came back, he went into the house and ignored officers’ orders for him to stop and talk to them. Police used the loudspeakers on their cars to tell Reyes-Serrano he was under arrest and to come out, the affidavit said, but he told officers that he would only come out if they wouldn’t take him to jail.
While on the roof, he grabbed wires and started making sparks with electrical wires on the roof, the affidavit said. Police, worried about the potential for fire, called the fire department and Pacific Power to cut the electricity, the affidavit said.
As a utility worker went up in a cherry picker toward the power box, Reyes-Serrano swung a cable line on the roof, striking the bucket the utility worker was in, the affidavit said. Officers fired less-lethal shotgun rounds at Reyes-Serrano to stop him, but he refused to come off the roof on a ladder, instead going back into the house through a window.
Officers went into the house to find Reyes-Serrano, the affidavit said, and requested a police dog to assist in arresting him. He was taken into custody after being shocked with electric stun guns and bites from K-9 Zorro, the affidavit said.
Zorro’s handler said Reyes-Serrano grabbed the dog by the face and throat during the struggle, the affidavit said.
