An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima.
Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County Medical Examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Police responding to calls of shots fired in the 1300 block of West King Street found Bridges around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Officers and paramedics attempted to save Bridges, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
YPD Capt. Jay Seely said it appears that Bridges was the intentional target of whomever shot him. Detectives were seeking video footage from the area to obtain more clues.
Court records show Bridges has prior convictions in state courts for possession of methamphetamine, second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding, residential burglary, possessing a drug while a prisoner, first-degree identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property and burglary. He was recently convicted in U.S. District Court on charges of possessing a firearm while a felon.
U.S. Bureau of Prison records list him as an escapee from custody.
Bridges’ death is the ninth homicide in the city this year, and the 19th in Yakima County.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.