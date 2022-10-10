An autopsy is still being planned for a man who was apparently stabbed to death Friday night in White Swan.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is also waiting for the family to be notified before releasing the man’s identity. Curtice said the man has relatives in the eastern part of the country.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and tribal police were called to the 200 block of Second Street in White Swan around 10 p.m. Friday for a stabbing.
Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said no further details were available at this time.
The killing is the 28th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the first in White Swan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.