Autopsies will be performed Friday on a Union Gap couple who were found dead in their home Monday.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the autopsies are expected to be completed by Friday afternoon, at which time he said a cause of death could be released for Jose Navarro, 84, and Rafaela Guzman Navarro, 87.
Union Gap Police were called to the home shortly before 10:40 p.m. Monday after the Navarros’ grandchildren found them injured and unresponsive, according to a police news release. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Union Gap detectives are continuing to investigate the case as a double homicide.
The Navarros’ deaths bring the number of Yakima County’s homicides to 17, and Union Gap’s total to three.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
