So far, the only thing authorities know about the man whose burned body was found in the Lower Valley is that somebody killed him.
An autopsy performed in Cowlitz County determined that the man was a victim of “homicidal violence,” Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Curtice said investigators are using fingerprints to identify the man, and he believes that DNA samples were also taken to aid in the search.
“We hope to identify him,” Curtice said.
FBI agents, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies went to to the 100 block of Progressive Road south of Wapato for a report of a partially burned body near a burned car Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office has taken the lead on the case and is investigating it as a homicide. The man’s killing is the 23rd homicide in the county this year, and the second in the Wapato area.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Brian McIlrath by email at via email at brian.mcilrath@co.yakima.wa.us or call 509-574-2569 regarding case number 22C13053. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.