Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a Harrah woman near Toppenish Tuesday.
Eleanor Williams, 44, died from a gunshot wound to the head, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. An autopsy determined that she is a homicide victim.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1600 block of Chambers Road south of Toppenish around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for an assault with a firearm. Williams had been shot by another woman during an argument, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
While initial reports said Williams was a Yakama Nation citizen, Schilperoort said authorities have learned that she is a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Oregon.
Federal officials, who typically handle major crimes where Native people were either the victims or suspects on tribal land, are not taking jurisdiction, Schilperoort said.
Williams’ death is the sixth in Yakima County this year, and the first in the Toppenish area.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.