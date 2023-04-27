Yakima police detectives are continuing to investigate the killing of a man in a South Seventh Street alley this week.
The man was identified as 53-year-old Ramiro Sanchez-Cruz of Yakima, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said Thursday. He said an autopsy will likely be conducted next week when the county’s medical examiner will be available.
Police were called to the west alley in the 700 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday where they found a man in a van driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.
YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said there were no new developments in the case.
The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
The man’s death is the seventh homicide in the city this year, and the 12th in the county. It was also the second this week.
On Sunday, Hector Felix, 26, was strangled to death in his North Ninth Street apartment Sunday morning. Luisa Ramos Parmenter, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in his death, and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail in the Yakima County jail.
