Authorities are investigating the killing of a woman south of Toppenish Tuesday.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1600 block of Chambers Road south of Toppenish around 4:30 p.m. for an assault with a firearm, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Initial reports say one woman shot another woman, Schilperoort said.
Both the FBI and Yakama Nation Tribal Police were called because the victim was a Yakama citizen, he said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy is being performed Wednesday.
The killing is the sixth homicide in Yakima County this year, and the first in the Toppenish area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.