Toppenish police are investigating a second homicide at a local motel this month.
A 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso Wednesday night at the El Corral Motel, and an autopsy was being performed Thursday morning, said Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight.
Attempts to contact Toppenish police were not successful, as a phone call for information was not returned by deadline.
The shooting is the second homicide in Toppenish city limits this year, and the second this month at the motel, 61731 U.S. Highway 97.
Carlos Enciso-Ramirez, 19, of Toppenish was fatally shot at the motel on March 7, according to Toppenish police.
It is the eighth homicide in the county this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Toppenish police at 509-865-1629. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.