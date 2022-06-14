Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a one-car crash on West Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima early Saturday morning.
Avery Garner, 24, died of blunt-force trauma injuries in the crash, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Her death has been deemed an accident.
Yakima police detectives are also continuing their investigation into a shooting at a memorial Saturday for Garner that left three people wounded Saturday evening.
Garner was driving eastbound on West Nob Hill Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Accord and hit a barrier and a telephone pole before rolling over several times near South 46th Avenue, according to a post on YPD’s Facebook page.
Police and fire crews found Garner pinned under the car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Garner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said, and she was the car’s sole occupant.
Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
Friends of Garner were attending a memorial event in her memory near Tieton Drive and Pleasant Avenue when someone opened fire on the gathering around 7:50 p.m., police said. Three people were wounded, including a 15-year-old girl who was initially listed in critical condition at a hospital, according to police.
Two other people received non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. YPD’s Major Crimes and gang units are pursuing leads to find the suspects currently, according to police.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
