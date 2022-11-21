Authorities have identified a man found dead and partially burned near Wapato on Aug. 16.
The body of Miguel “Elvin” Peredes, 46, of Nicaragua was found partially burned near a burned vehicle in the 100 block Progressive Road outside Wapato, according to a Yakima County Sheriff's Office news release.
His body was discovered when Yakama Nation Tribal Police, FBI agents and sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a burned vehicle.
He died from a gunshot wound and the matter is being investigated as a homicide, the release said.
The sheriff’s office has taken the lead on the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective McIlrath at 509-574-2562 regarding case number 22C13053. Tips also can be submitted online to Yakima County Crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.