Authorities identified the man who was shot Thursday by a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy in the Lower Valley.
An autopsy will be performed on Amado Ramos, 36, of Wapato on Monday in Cowlitz County, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday.
Ramos was shot in a corn field near the 500 block of North McKinley Road in the early Thursday morning hours.
The incident began when Ramos fled a sheriff’s deputy in the area of Becker and McDonald roads around 2:25 a.m., according to a sheriff’s call log.
During the pursuit, Romos' vehicle went off U.S. Highway 97 about 5 miles north of Toppenish and he ran into the corn field, according to Selah police Chief Dan Christman, who heads the Yakima County Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the shooting.
Christman said the man “took action” that prompted the deputy to open fire on him. Christman did not elaborate.
The deputy and Washington State Patrol troopers pulled Ramos out of the field to a waiting ambulance, where first-aid efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead, Christman said.
The investigations unit consists of officers from various agencies who investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths.
The deputy, whose name has not been released at this time, is on paid administrative leave per sheriff’s office policy, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Christman said the sheriff’s office will conduct its own administrative review of the incident.
