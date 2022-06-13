Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a motorist Sunday morning.
Wendy Baker, 66, of Yakima was riding her bicycle in the 11000 block of Summitview Road when she was hit and killed by a maroon SUV, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies reported.
Baker, the former interim director of nursing at Yakima Valley College, was traveling west with a group of cyclists when an SUV — possibly a GMC Sierra or Denali-style vehicle — swerved onto the shoulder and struck her, deputies reported.
Deputies are sill searching for the driver, who fled.
Baker died of blunt force trauma to her head and body, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
YVC President Linda Kaminski in a Monday email said the school was saddened by the tragedy and noted Baker’s accomplishments.
Baker began teaching nursing at YVC in 2003 and became interim director of nursing in 2019. She retired in 2021.
Her colleagues described her as “a great cook, a great mom, a mentor to students and colleagues, and someone you could always rely on,” Kaminski said in the email.
She worked closely with other departments, such as psychology, and collaborated on the psychological aspects of health care, Kaminski said.
Baker recently assisted the state Nursing Commission in securing congressional funding for an apprenticeship program in Yakima.
“We are indebted to her for her excellent leadership of our nursing program and selfless service to our state and local community. Wendy was well loved by her students and her colleagues. Our prayers go out to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed,” Kaminski said.
Deputies said the collision occurred between 10:25 and 10:40 a.m. and ask anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 and leave a message for Deputy Scot Swallow.
