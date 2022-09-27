Two Sunnyside men were arrested after local drug-enforcement agents raided two Lower Valley marijuana grows last week.
The men, ages 46 and 53, were allowed to remain free on their own recognizance following a preliminary appearance hearing before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeff Swan Monday.
Their arrests were the result of a month-long investigation in the Sunnyside area, according to probable cause affidavits filed by the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force, which consists of officers from the Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and the Sunnyside, Granger, Grandview, Selah and Yakama Nation Tribal police departments.
State Patrol troopers in a plane spotted what appeared to be an illegal grow operation in the 1300 block of Ferson Road near Sunnyside in August, the affidavit said. The troopers spotted two large greenhouses that appeared to be surrounded by black fencing.
A LEAD detective visited the area and, between the fencing, saw large green plants growing in the greenhouses, the affidavit said.
The site had illegal marijuana grows there going back to 2020, when officers seized nearly a quarter-ton of marijuana at the site, the affidavit said. During those times, officers noticed a truck from the same landscaping company there each time, the affidavit said, which was owned by the 46-year-old.
LEAD detectives observed what appeared to be an illegal grow at in the 6600 block of Independence Road where they saw the 46-year-old’s landscaping vehicle, the affidavit said.
The state Liquor and Cannabis Board had no record of an authorized marijuana operation at either location, the affidavit said, and on Sept. 22 agents carried out searches at both locations.
At Ferson Road, authorities seized 419 illegally grown marijuana plants, and 14 at the Independence Road location. The 53-year-old was arrested in connection with the Ferson Road raid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.